Shenandoah National Park Trails Set to Reopen

LURAY, Va. (AP) - As spring approaches, parts of the Shenandoah National Park are set to reopen.

The News Leader of Staunton reports (http://bit.ly/2mKufxJ ) campgrounds, picnic grounds, restaurants, lodges and other facilities in the park will begin reopening this month with rolling openings throughout April and May.

The Harry F. Byrd Visitor Center will continue serving visitors on weekends until March 23, when it will begin operating seven days a week. The Dickey Ridge Visitor Center will open seven days a week beginning April 7.

Information from: The News Leader, http://www.newsleader.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.