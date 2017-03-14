Waynesboro Superintendent Not Optimistic of Future School Budget

In Waynesboro, the school superintendent says he is running out of optimism when it comes to the budget.

Jeffrey Cassell presented a bleak picture of next year's budget at Tuesday's monthly meeting. The board wants to provide school staff with a 1 percent raise, which creates a $389,000 shortfall.

Cassell says that means cutting programs and personnel or taking an unbalanced budget to City Council. The board unanimously chose the latter.

"We are just not receiving the amount of state and local revenue that's necessary to compete with other school divisions in giving raises and providing the same educational opportunities for our students. We're operating really at the same level of revenue as we were operating eight or 10 years ago," Cassell said.

Cassell will present the unbalanced budget to council Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m. He is encouraging citizens to be there.