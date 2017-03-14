Greene County Group Petitions Pricey Proposed Reservoir Project

Greene County is planning to spend tens of millions of dollars on a new reservoir that some say is unnecessary.

Now, a group of citizens is launching a petition asking the county to do more research before starting the expensive project.

The county has been working on the project for about 10 years. But, what started as a $35 million price tag has grown to between $45 and $65 million, and citizens say they don't want to pay for it because it's not necessary.

The county would build the reservoir generally in the area of Dairy Road and Watson Road, though the exact site is not accessible via roads. The 125-acre reservoir would hold 900 million gallons, which the county has previous said is necessary to provide water to Greene County's growing population. But citizens who researched the county's population and water needs say the county's population is only growing about 1 percent a year.

“I found out that even those of us with wells would have to foot the bill for this, so when I found out the project cost, that was what did it for me,” said Doug Harris, a Greene County citizen.

“I have to, my children if they choose to live in Greene County, there will be generations that are paying for this plan now, we want to make sure it's done right and the data backs up the plan,” said Greene County citizen Bob Young.

In a statement provided to NBC29, Greene County executive John Barkley says,

The White Run Reservoir project is a critical component to Greene County' long term strategy to develop a sustainable water source, designed to serve the County's future demands. As we move forward with the project, the County will continue to provide as much public education and information as possible and encourage and respect any comments or concerns that may be raised by our citizens about the project. As the 7th fastest growing County in the Commonwealth of Virginia, it is incumbent upon County leadership to properly plan for and develop County infrastructure to meet the growing need for services in Greene County. This will ensure a healthy balance of residential, commercial and industrial growth while preserving our agricultural heritage.

The county is expected to release information about how it'll pay for the project, including the tax increases, in the next few weeks.