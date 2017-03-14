'Hoos Dance and Die by Three-Point Shot

The UVa basketball team has been relying more on its 3-point shooting recently, winning when Kyle Guy is hot and losing in the ACC tournament against Notre Dame when the shots didn't fall.

UVa coach Tony Bennett says "If we get the rhythm good shots we have to take the outside shots and hopefully make our share of them, we're not necessarily wired to pound it inside and do things. I think you have to try and dance with the one that's brought you as we're in the Big Dance, its what's available for us."

Virginia is a seven and a half point favorite for Thursday's NCAA tournament game against UNC-Wilmington. Some experts including CBS analyst Clark Kellogg have picked Virginia to lose.

Bennett says, "Absolutely you use motivation. I've used things that I'm not even proud of using to fuel the fire. You can only play enraged or for revenge, that has a short shelf life. Then it comes down to are you ready, can you last, can you execute?"

Virginia could rely heavily on its only senior London Perrantes. Perrantes is one of Virginia's all-time winningest players and is just the third Cavalier player ever to play in four straight NCAA tournaments.

Perrantes says, "Its still exciting. Obviously the tournament is one of the biggest things in basketball. Its an exciting feeling I'm just excited to get my last one started. Hopefully go out with a bang."

This will be the first Big Dance for Virginia's freshmen. Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome have both been playing key roles.

Perrantes adds, "They seem to be calm, I don't want to bring anything up to them and not necessarily over hype it because it's a big deal but I just want them to go out and play and do what we've been doing all season."