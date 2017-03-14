UVA, Albemarle, Charlottesville to Create Transit Partnership

Albemarle County, Charlottesville, and the University of Virginia are moving forward with plans to create a regional transit partnership.

The Planning and Coordination Council or PACC held a meeting at UVA Tuesday afternoon.

County supervisors, city councilors and UVA administrators were all at this meeting, along with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.

The group met in Zehmer Hall at the School of Continuing and Professional Studies. About a year ago, PACC asked the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to prepare a study about regional transit in the area.

The group started looking at ways that university transit, Charlottesville Area Transit and JAUNT could all work together. Members thought a partnership between the three would be the best way to go and they took up recommendations to create an advisory board.

"Though they cooperate very very well together, there's no formal systems in place for them to partner, and this will allow them to take a look at and have a review process for financial service agreements, for new routes for their customers," said Chip Boyles, the executive director of TJPDC.

The TJPDC says it at first looked at combining the transit systems into one, but it soon found that was not the route it wanted to take.

As far as next steps, the TJPDC will now begin to organize a partnership board and get all members in place. It expects to have that partnership created by July 1.