Quantcast

CEDA Discusses Dewberry Agreement with Landmark Hotel

Posted: Updated:
The Landmark Hotel site in Charlottesville January 2017 The Landmark Hotel site in Charlottesville January 2017

Members of the Charlottesville Economic Development Authority, or CEDA are talking about what it could take to hold the developer of the blighted landmark hotel to a performance agreement.

The agreement would be dewberry capital only receives the tax and parking incentives the city has promised *if* the hotel is finished by an agreed upon date.

CEDA is the entity that would actually issue that agreement, so at Tuesday's meeting, Director of Economic Development Chris Engel gave members an initial overview of how that process would work.

After the meeting, he said these are just initial planning steps.

  • CEDA Discusses Dewberry Agreement with Landmark HotelMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.