CEDA Discusses Dewberry Agreement with Landmark Hotel

Members of the Charlottesville Economic Development Authority, or CEDA are talking about what it could take to hold the developer of the blighted landmark hotel to a performance agreement.

The agreement would be dewberry capital only receives the tax and parking incentives the city has promised *if* the hotel is finished by an agreed upon date.

CEDA is the entity that would actually issue that agreement, so at Tuesday's meeting, Director of Economic Development Chris Engel gave members an initial overview of how that process would work.

After the meeting, he said these are just initial planning steps.