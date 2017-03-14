Trial Day 2: Judge Weighs Constitutionality of Crafted Voter Precincts

A lawsuit challenging nearly a dozen General Assembly districts is now in its second day in court. A Richmond Circuit Court judge is weighing whether lawmakers crafted those voting precincts unconstitutionally.

The central question is whether lawmakers ignored the requirement that these 11 House and Senate districts be compact.

The obvious incentive, according to advocates of redistricting reform, would be legislators shaped the precincts in a way that's favorable to them getting re-elected.

Lawyers defending the maps argued that these districts took effect with broad support of both Republicans and Democrats.

Public hearings also took place around the commonwealth leading up to final approval. But the group that put forward this lawsuit, OneVirginia2021, says it's clear from the maps themselves that the compactness mandate was overlooked.

"I would refer to it as a bipartisan gerrymander, just because you decide to protect everybody's incumbents and ignore the constitutional requirements, mutually, you know doesn't make it a constitutional plan," Wyatt Durrette, OneVirginia2021 lawyer, said.

A witness for the plaintiff, University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald, has studied these districts using advanced software. He says there must have been many other discretionary factors in play, as one House district looks like a toilet seat, whereas a perfectly compact district would look like a circle or a square.

The bench trial is scheduled to go through Thursday. Once the judge issues an opinion, perhaps in April, he could order that the districts be redrawn. Either way, it's expected this case is appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court.