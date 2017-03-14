Independent Nikuyah Walker Running for Charlottesville City Council

An independent has thrown her hat in the ring to become a member of the Charlottesville City Council.

Nikuyah Walker held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center.

Walker is a native of Charlottesville and a social justice advocate.

Her campaign slogan is "unmasking the illusion." Walker says she doesn't want to see the city be in the business of maintaining only middle and upper income families.

"Do differently? Well one is accountability. I think that we have systems in place that are not accountable at this point, and hopefully changing that. And that will change the entire dynamics of our city," said the independent candidate.

Two seats are up on City Council this year. Kristen Szakos is not seeking reelection, while Bob Fenwick has not yet announced his decision.

Candidates Heather Hill and Amy Laufer, both of whom made their announcements in February, are running as Democrats.

So far, no Republican has made an official announcement to run for a spot on Charlottesville City Council.