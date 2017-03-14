Bond Denied for Stanardsville Man Charged in Arson Case

A Stanardsville man accused of burning down his relative's home has been denied bond.

Sixty-one-year-old Gerald Alvin Baugher appeared in Greene County Circuit Court Tuesday, March 14. He is charged with arson of an occupied dwelling, and breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson.

The charges stem from a house fire along Celt Road around 10 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2016. Three young siblings were inside the house when the eldest child smelled smoke. Their parents were not there at the time, but the children managed to safely escape the home before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The eldest child has testified that she saw Baugher, who is her father’s cousin, walking away from the burning home.

Prosecutors have argued that Baugher believed his cousin had stolen a handgun from him. The defendant’s cousin had told authorities that he and Baugher had gotten into a heated conversation weeks before the fire, and that Baugher told him, "You will pay."

Investigators said they found singed hair on Baugher’s arm and beard, as well.

Baugher has entered a not guilty plea.

Tuesday, the judge said although there is a lack of evidence and witnesses right now, there is substantial evidence to suggest Baugher could be a threat to his family and the community.

According to court records, Baugher has a pretrial motions hearing scheduled for April 11, and a two-day jury trial starting June 6.