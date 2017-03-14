Charlottesville's Pie Chest Marking Anniversary of Pi Day

Tuesday is March 14, or if you look at it another way, it's 3.14, or Pi in mathematical terms.

Charlottesville's Pie Chest is making light of the day.

"Today is considered pie day, because 3.14, so P-I day, but we actually opened our shop two years ago on this day. To make it even more interesting, it was 3.1415 and we opened at 9:26 a.m. so its pie day, its also our birthday, its our anniversary, so it's kind of a lot going on," said Rachel Pennington, the owner of Pie Chest.

The Pie Chest is marking the anniversary and the Pi day occasion with specials and giveaways that will last until the end of the week.