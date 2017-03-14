Case Challenging Driver's License Suspensions in Va. Dismissed

The Charlottesville-based Legal Aid Justice Center is vowing to continue its fight against a state law that automatically suspends driver's licenses of people who can't pay court costs and fines.

Judge Norman K. Moon said Monday, March 13, that his court does not have jurisdiction over the matter. He did not make a judgment on the merits of the case.

The center filed the lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles on behalf of low-income drivers who lost their licenses for failing to pay court debts.

The lawsuit said the state's failure to take into account people's financial circumstances unfairly punishes the poor.

“We have received hundreds of calls from individuals and their families who just want to move on with their lives and drive to work and drive to grocery stores and medical appointments, and I'm simply heartbroken to know these families who've waited so long for justice will have to wait so much longer,” Angela Ciolfi, the director of the Legal Aid Justice Center.

Attorneys with the center are considering their options: they could appeal the judge's ruling, refile an amended version of the suit in federal court, or challenge the law in state court.

The center is promising people who've had their licenses automatically suspended that it won't stop until the General Assembly repeals the law or a court rules on its constitutionality.

