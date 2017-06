Press Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

CULPEPER — Road conditions are improving in the northern counties of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District, where sunshine and the work of highway crews is turning ice to slush on most primary highways.

VDOT is now focusing its efforts on the secondary road system (routes numbered 600 and above). In the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock, many of these roads are still covered in snow and ice but should see major improvement today.

Because temperatures will dip well below freezing tonight, refreeze and black ice are likely conditions during the Wednesday morning commute. VDOT asks motorists to plan extra time for travel and to use caution, especially in spots that tend to freeze first: bridges, overpasses, ramps and along shaded and low-volume roadways.

Visit virginiadot.org/culpeperemergency for news releases, important messages and links to VDOT snow resources. Local updates are also posted to twitter.com/vadotculp.