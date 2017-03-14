Emergency Crews Respond to House Fire on Blenheim Road

Release from Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue:

At 8:48 pm on March 13, 2017 fire and rescue units responded to the report of a residential structure fire at 3954 Blenheim Road.



Upon their arrival on the scene 18 minutes later, the first arriving fire engine reported fire in the attic.



The occupants of the residence were home at the time of the fire and evacuated. All occupants of the home safely evacuated before the arrival of the fire department.



The fire was extinguished with heavy damage to the attic.



There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The residents were displaced as result of the fire and are being assisted by family.



The fire marshal's office estimates the fire loss, (property and contents), to be $20,000.



The last fire unit cleared the scene at 10:45 pm.



The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Albemarle County Fire Rescue recommends having your chimney swept and inspected annually.