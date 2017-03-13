'Hoos, Hokies & JMU Dukes WNIT Bound

The Virginia, Virginia Tech and JMU women's basketball teams will all play in the postseason in the WNIT.

The 'Hoos, Hokies and Dukes will all play on Friday in the WNIT first round.

Virginia will play at St. Joe's. Virginia Tech will host Rider. JMU will host Radford Game times will be announced at a later time.

The winner of the UVA-St. Joe's game will play the winner of the JMU-Radford game.

The 'Hoos (19-12) missed the NCAA tournament for the seventh straight year.

This is Virginia's seventh trip to the WNIT, having reached the quarterfinals or beyond five times. Last season, Virginia had its best-ever finish in the tournament, making it to the Round-of-16 when they fell 65-57 at Hofstra. Head coach Joanne Boyle won the WNIT championship in 2010 while coaching at California.

JMU (24-8) missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. The Hokies (17-13) are in the WNIT in the first year under new head coach Kenny Brooks. Tech won its first 15 games this season, but has now lost 12 of its last 13.