Quantcast

Staunton School Leaders Adopt Budget for 2018 Year

Posted: Updated:
Staunton City School Board meeting Staunton City School Board meeting
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Staunton school leaders adopted a budget for the 2018 school year.

The school board approved a $31.3 million budget during Monday night’s school board meeting. Chairman Ron Ramsey says it was a priority to take a balanced budget to council given their recent commitment to a $40 million Lee High school renovation.

The budget includes a 3 percent raise for all school staff.

"We've got the steps back in place now so that we can do the same thing for everyone and that's really been helpful in trying to do something for our bus drivers, our instructional aides, the people that were on the short end before,” Ramsey said.

Health insurance costs are likely going up this year, but the board expects to pick up the bulk of it with reserve funds.

  • Staunton School Leaders Adopt Budget for 2018 YearMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.