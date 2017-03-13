Staunton School Leaders Adopt Budget for 2018 Year

Staunton school leaders adopted a budget for the 2018 school year.

The school board approved a $31.3 million budget during Monday night’s school board meeting. Chairman Ron Ramsey says it was a priority to take a balanced budget to council given their recent commitment to a $40 million Lee High school renovation.

The budget includes a 3 percent raise for all school staff.

"We've got the steps back in place now so that we can do the same thing for everyone and that's really been helpful in trying to do something for our bus drivers, our instructional aides, the people that were on the short end before,” Ramsey said.

Health insurance costs are likely going up this year, but the board expects to pick up the bulk of it with reserve funds.