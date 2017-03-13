Quantcast

Waynesboro Releases Community Survey Results at Council Meeting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

Waynesboro's vice mayor went over the results of a city-wide survey at Monday's council meeting.

Close to 700 people in Waynesboro responded to a survey conducted by Councilor Terry Short.

While there is great satisfaction with first responders, the library and parks, people want city leaders to value public input. Education was the top priority for 63 percent of respondents, an opinion Short says he shares.

“Finding ways that we can become creative and again intentional about the way that we invest in our smallest citizens is I think something that we'll look forward as we enter into the budget season over the next couple of months,” Short said.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.

