'Hoos Ready to Dance as 5-Seed

The 'Hoos are a 5-seed and will play one of the first, first-round games Thursday.

UVa and UNC-Wilmington tipoff at 12:40 p.m. from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Cavaliers had won four straight, before falling to Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

UNC-Wilmington won the CAA Conference Championship for the second straight year.

The Seahawks have a record of 29-5, which includes two wins over JMU.

UNCW has a high-powered offense., averaging 85 points per game.

"They want to certainly speed you up, create turnovers and they'll be aggressive taking early shots, if its there, and attack you," says head coach Tony Bennett. "Other teams have scored on them, so I definitely think that's a product of how they play."

Virginia has made the NCAA Tournament four consecutive seasons.

The previous three years, UVa has been seeded as either a No. 1 or No. 2-seed.

"I've haven't experienced being that five-seed," says senior London Perrantes. "Once you get out on the floor the seeds go out the window and its just basketball."

London Perrantes leads Virginia in scoring, averaging 12.5 points per game.

Freshman Kyle Guy had averaged 15.5 points per game in the 'Hoos four previous games before he scored 0 points in Virginia's loss to the Fighting Irish in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

Perrantes scored just three points in that loss to Notre Dame.

"Myself and Marial and what other guys are in just [need] to stay aggressive," says junior Devon Hall. "Always trying to be assertive and try to make some plays just as well as everybody else. If guys are trying to deny Kyle and London that opens up opportunities for us guys."