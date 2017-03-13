Central Virginia Prepares for Snowfall

People in central Virginia are getting ready for the anticipated snowfall.

Currently the city of Staunton is enforcing downtown parking restrictions to make way for plows when the time comes.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are out pre-treating roads, while people across central Virginia are making sure they have all the necessary supplies.

People around Charlottesville spoke with NBC29 Monday about driving in the snow.

"You just kind of have to watch out for people a lot," said Madalyn Haislip.

"I don't have all wheel drive so I can't get around too easily and need to bum rides from my friends," said Nick Shahbaz.

The roads may be clear for now but VDOT says it’s prepared for any kind of winter weather that may show up overnight.

"Whether it's going to have all snow or freezing rain and sleet mixed in so we're ready for whatever comes down," said Lou Hatter, a spokesperson for VDOT.

Plow crews will work throughout the night and Tuesday morning, but it will take time before they can get to all the secondary roads, and VDOT is urging anyone who doesn't have to drive in the snow to just stay home.