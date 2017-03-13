Central Virginia Prepares for Snowfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
People in central Virginia are getting ready for the anticipated snowfall.
Currently the city of Staunton is enforcing downtown parking restrictions to make way for plows when the time comes.
Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are out pre-treating roads, while people across central Virginia are making sure they have all the necessary supplies.
People around Charlottesville spoke with NBC29 Monday about driving in the snow.
"You just kind of have to watch out for people a lot," said Madalyn Haislip.
"I don't have all wheel drive so I can't get around too easily and need to bum rides from my friends," said Nick Shahbaz.
The roads may be clear for now but VDOT says it’s prepared for any kind of winter weather that may show up overnight.
"Whether it's going to have all snow or freezing rain and sleet mixed in so we're ready for whatever comes down," said Lou Hatter, a spokesperson for VDOT.
Plow crews will work throughout the night and Tuesday morning, but it will take time before they can get to all the secondary roads, and VDOT is urging anyone who doesn't have to drive in the snow to just stay home.
Press Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:
CULPEPER — A late-winter storm is expected to arrive in central Virginia during the evening commute, bringing freezing rain and several inches of snow overnight Monday. Motorists are advised to get home early today and prepare to telework and otherwise adjust travel plans to avoid very slick road conditions tonight and during the day Tuesday.
Some parts of the region may see significant periods of sleet and freezing rain, which will make any driving extremely hazardous. In other areas, particularly the northern and western counties along the Blue Ridge Mountains, heavy snow and high winds may bring down trees and overhead power lines.
On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Transportation pretreated high-volume roads with brine to help prevent ice formation. Crews will come on duty this afternoon to begin snow-removal operations and will work around the clock in 12-hour shifts until all roads are cleared. In addition to snow plows VDOT also has chainsaw crews ready to respond and clear fallen trees and other debris from roadways.
VDOT first focuses its efforts on treating and plowing interstates and primary highways, then will shift to work on secondary routes, numbered 600 and above, with a goal of making all roads passable within 48 hours after a storm ends.