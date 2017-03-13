Esmont Man Dies from March 2 Crash

Press Release from Albemarle County Police Department:

The Albemarle County Police Department has just learned that Orlando Anderson, 62, of Esmont, passed away on March 9, 2017 from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash that happened in the 3100 block of Irish Road on March 2, 2017.

Anderson’s car was headed westbound when he ran off the left side of the road and hit two trees. He was the only occupant and he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the first fatal crash investigated by the ACPD in 2017.

