Albemarle County Proposes Airbnb, Short-Term Rentals Regulations

Albemarle County is drawing up a proposal to regulate short term vacation rentals, including homes found online through Airbnb. Owners could have to pass safety inspections and pay taxes to the county.

The General Assembly passed legislation this session that allows communities to require short-term rental owners to register with the locality. It's awaiting the governor's signature.

Albemarle County is developing an ordinance to regulate short-term rental properties. Supervisor Ann Mallek wants to put them on a fair playing field with traditional bed-and-breakfast lodging.

Mallek proposes rentals, including ones found on Airbnb, pass fire safety and traffic inspections in order to get a license. They'd have to pay the county's transient occupancy tax, just like hotels.

Mallek also wants to require a resident of the property for rent live on site.

“It is not a question of, should we ask you if you want to pay your taxes? No, we're not going to ask that question. Do you want to be licensed or not? That's not a question I'm offering to people. This is what has to be done in order for people to comply with the rules everyone else is complying with,” Mallek said.

Mallek expects the planning commission and supervisors to consider the regulations this spring. There will be public hearings on the proposal.

The city of Charlottesville approved regulations and a permit requirement for Airbnb and Homestay operators in 2015.