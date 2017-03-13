Crematorium in Charlottesville Deemed Safe Despite Neighbor's Concern

A funeral home in Charlottesville is telling people they don't need to be concerned about smoke from its crematory.

Hill & Wood Funeral Service’s crematory on Stewart Street is right behind Renee Leake’s home on 13th Street.

Leake says she filed a complaint with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) because she was worried about fumes from smoke coming out of the crematory.

"This is the building here with the pipe, which is right next door to a residential home," she said.

Leake says she first saw smoke coming out of the facility last June. She filed her concerns with the DEQ after seeing smoke again on March 7.

"As far as someone being cremated, no that does not bother me at all, because I know that's an everyday part of life. But what does bother me is we are not sure what goes into this, and then it’s coming up in the air around residential homes, and children outside playing,” Leake said.

The DEQ spoke with the funeral home. Hill & Wood says the smoke was most likely from a "spike in temperature" or from some Styrofoam left in the cremation center.

"This was not smoke coming from the individual themselves. It was coming from something else that was placed with them without our knowledge, and we have taken measures to correct that in the future," said Stephen Christianson, director of the funeral home.

Hill & Wood Funeral Service says it has determined there is nothing wrong with its cremation facility.

"It’s not common to see smoke, it does occur. We make every effort to make sure that does not happen," said Christianson.

Environmental officials inspected the facility last June, concluding that the funeral home passed.