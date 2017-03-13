Quantcast

Former UVA Police Officer Charged with Murder Appears in Court

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A former University of Virginia police officer charged with the murder of his son will be moving to a grand jury. 

Eighty-four-year-old Donald Short is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He appeared in court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing but chose to have it waived.

In a statement provided by his attorney, Short's decision to move forward to trial was to "spare his family from reliving the events of last November."

The grand jury is expected to take up the case April 3.

