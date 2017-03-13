McAuliffe Declares State of Emergency for Forecasted Snow Storm

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon. He is urging Virginians to prepare for this major winter storm, which could dump up to a foot or more of snow in northern regions of the commonwealth.

Crews are already pretreating roads around the region in anticipation of snow that's expected to start falling Monday evening.

The National Weather Service is predicting 12 to 18 inches of snow in Hagerstown and Westminster, Maryland. Baltimore is expected to get 8 to 12 inches and 6 to 8 inches of snow are forecast in Washington. In Delaware, Wilmington could see 11 inches.

Smaller snowfall totals are expected in areas to the south and east. Forecasters are calling for 2 to 3 inches in La Plata, Maryland, and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

