ACPD: Victim in Louisa Road Shooting in Stable Condition

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting along the 7000 block of Louisa Road that sent a man to the hospital.
According to authorities, a man in his 30s was wounded around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, March 11. The victim was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
The Albemarle County Police Department announced Monday, March 13, that the victim is in stable condition, and detectives are talking with witnesses.
Police have not released many details, only saying the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.
