Town of Culpeper Activates Snow Emergency Route Plan

Press Release from the Town of Culpeper:

In anticipation of a winter storm forecasted for tonight, the Town of Culpeper will activate, at 12 midnight, Monday, March 13, 2017, the Town’s Snow Emergency Route plan that prohibits parking and abandoning vehicles on specifically named roads and streets in town. “By announcing activation of the snow emergency route plan early, it will give motorists sufficient time to respond before the storm arrives,” said Public Services Director Jim Hoy.

The Town’s Snow Emergency Route plan has proven to be successful in prohibiting parking on specified streets so that snow equipment can more efficiently clear the roads and streets. Main Street and Davis Street will be impacted the most when the plan is activated. The Snow Emergency Route ban on parking and abandoning vehicles will remain in effect until further notice.

Based on current forecasts for snow accumulation and wind conditions, this storm has the potential to create extremely hazardous driving conditions with reduced visibility.

Town Public Works crews will be focusing resources on priority streets to include primary highways and urban collectors including those that provide access to emergency services such as the Culpeper Regional Hospital, Culpeper Fire Department and Town Police.

Residents are encouraged to avoid travel during the storm and in the event of an emergency, contact the County E911 Center for dispatch of services.

Additionally, Town Public Works crews plan to pretreat bridges and streets that can prove to be treacherous during snow and ice events.

The following roads are included in the Snow Emergency Route ordinance:

James Madison Highway (Business U.S. 29 north)

Main Street

Madison Road (Business U.S. Route 29 south)

Germanna Highway (State Route 3)

Sperryville Pike (U.S. Route 522)

Orange Road (U.S. Route 15)

Old Rixeyville Road

Laurel Street

Sunset Lane

East Piedmont Street from N. Main St to Old Brandy Road

Old Brandy Road

Ira Hoffman Lane

East and West Davis Streets