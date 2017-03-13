Bid Rigging Case Against Fluvanna County Treasurer Delayed

Fluvanna County Treasurer Linda Lenherr will have to wait a few more weeks before her case moves forward.

Lenherr appeared in Fluvanna Circuit Court Monday morning, but because of some paperwork issues her court date was reset for later in the month. The defense had filed some legal motions, but those documents were not properly filed.

Lenherr is accused of costing the county $33,240 due to bid rigging, which is what she is charged with. The long-time county treasurer is accused of providing confidential information to a property seller for her own son's monetary gain.

Court documents show Lenherr had private emails with Anthony Paone, who had been appointed to collect unpaid real estate taxes. They allegedly conspired to keep the cost of two properties as low as possible for MCL Construction, Inc.

Michael Lenherr, the treasurer’s son, owns MCL Constructions.

Lenherr is accused of waiving taxes, penalties and interest costs on those two properties.

She is set to appear back in court at 9 a.m. March 30.