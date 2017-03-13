Charlottesville's Fourth Repair Café Scheduled for March 18

Release from Cville Repair Cafe:



Chairs. Fans. Lamps. Toasters. Bikes. In the Charlottesville area, these are the things most likely to end up in the trash when they break.*



Yet they can often be fixed. A great place to have those and other things fixed is at the fourth Cville TimeBank Repair Café, scheduled for March 18, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., at IX Art Park located at 522 2nd St SE.



People can bring in up to three items, and skilled volunteers will do their best to fix them for free. At past events, volunteers have repaired items as unusual as an Olympic torch and a camel saddle, and as common as vacuum cleaners and torn blue jeans.



“We can’t fix everything, but we’ll try almost anything,” says Ann Marie Hohenberger, event coordinator. “For safety, we won’t be able to handle televisions, microwave ovens, or gas operated lawn and garden equipment. Other than that, our volunteers are willing to try.”



In addition to the small appliance, jewelry, clothing and general repair stations, the event will feature a few specialty repair services. Top Notch Computers will be on hand for basic computer issues. Way Cool Tools will return with their popular sharpening service for garden tools. Charlottesville Community Bikes will offer bike repair and maintenance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their own facility at 405 Avon Street, just a few blocks from IX Art Park.



At last fall’s event, more than 250 items were evaluated, and most were repaired, according to Hohenberger. The best part is it’s all free and open to the public. You save money and you help the planet by keeping useful items out of the landfill.



The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority sent more than 7,100 tons of trash to the landfill in 2015—that’s more than 14 million pounds. It’s like burying a freight train**. National estimates are that each American produces more than 6,000 pounds of trash yearly.



“It doesn’t have to be that way,” says Hohenberger. “Repairing instead of tossing saves money for the owners, saves money required to transport trash to the landfill, and saves money and the environment by reducing manufacture and transport of new items. In our disposable culture, people seem to forget that there really is no ‘away.’ When you throw something out, it has to go somewhere.”



Local Repair Cafés are organized by the Cville TimeBank. You can learn more at https://cvilletimebank.com/



* Source: Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority

** Diesel Locomotive engine weighs roughly 200 tons; cars roughly 30 tons each, empty