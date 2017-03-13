Architect Firm Selected for Friendship Court Redevelopment Project

An architecture firm has been picked to take part in the redevelopment of one of Charlottesville's affordable housing neighborhoods.
The firm specializes in mixed-use and mixed-income spaces.
The estimated $90 million redevelopment plan includes bringing the neighborhood's capacity from 150 apartments to 480 units, and includes some retail and business plans.
03/13/2017 Release from the Piedmont Housing Alliance:
CHARLOTTESVILLE (March 13, 2017) – Piedmont Housing Alliance announced today the selection of Grimm and Parker as the architecture firm to design phase one of the Friendship Court redevelopment. The Friendship Court Advisory Committee, comprised of seven residents elected by their neighbors and six members of the at-large community, convened to conduct interviews of four firms and make the final selection.
Grimm and Parker is a 44-year-old firm with offices in Charlottesville and Tysons, Virginia and Calverton, Maryland. The firm has specialized in mixed-use and mixed-income residential structures, parks, and community spaces.
“When Grimm and Parker gave us their presentation, we saw buildings they designed for people with physical disabilities, for seniors, and for members of a church. Based on those projects, we decided the architects of Grimm and Parker will listen to us, the residents, throughout the redevelopment,” said Tamara Wright, a Friendship Court resident and advisory committee member.
Jim Boyd, partner at Grimm and Parker will lead phase one of the project from the firm’s Charlottesville office, with experts in urban design, Dave Stembel and Mel Thompson serving as advisers to the project.
“Grimm and Parker is thrilled to be selected as the architect for phase one of Friendship Court. The project presents a wonderful opportunity to provide quality housing that is safe and affordable. We are pleased to be partners with Piedmont Housing Alliance in helping shape the future of this portion of the City,” said Boyd.
Friendship Court Apartments is a community of 150 apartments on 11.75 acres in the heart of Charlottesville’s downtown and in the middle of the city’s Strategic Investment Area (SIA).
Since 2002, Piedmont Housing has been a minority partner in the ownership of the property, which was originally built in 1978, coordinating services for the 150 families and the 266 children who reside there.
Friendship Court residents have economic challenges, with 96 percent single parent households and a median household income of $10,800.
Piedmont Housing is working with residents, neighbors, stakeholders, and the city to create an inclusive, vibrant vision for the future of Friendship Court.