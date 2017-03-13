Architect Firm Selected for Friendship Court Redevelopment Project

An architecture firm has been picked to take part in the redevelopment of one of Charlottesville's affordable housing neighborhoods.

Monday, Piedmont Housing Alliance announced Grimm and Parker will lead the design phase for Friendship Court.

The firm specializes in mixed-use and mixed-income spaces.

The estimated $90 million redevelopment plan includes bringing the neighborhood's capacity from 150 apartments to 480 units, and includes some retail and business plans.