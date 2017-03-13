Governor McAuliffe Declares March 20 Fresh Air fund Day

The Fresh Air Fund Press Release:

In recognition of The Fresh Air Fund’s 141st summer of bringing together New York City children and volunteer host families in Virginia, Governor McAuliffe has proclaimed March 20th “FRESH AIR FUND DAY.”

This summer, The Fresh Air Fund will once again allow thousands of boys and girls to enjoy the simple joys of summertime! Families who participate in The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program open their hearts and homes to New York City children in the summer.

"Participants are given the opportunity to explore new environments, meet people from different cultures, and have enriching experiences," said Fatima Shama, executive director of The Fresh Air Fund.

"On Fresh Air visits, children may visit a farm, milk a cow, engage in the arts, go swimming, learn about the wonders of the nighttime sky, and pick vegetables from a garden," she said. "Our participants discover and learn in an outdoor setting, building skills that can be utilized year-round, and unlock their limitless potential."

This year, we are looking for new host families in Virginia. Fresh Air Host Families simply want to share what they have with New York City children and introduce them to the joys of suburban or country life.

Fresh Air host parent Scott said, “It is an opportunity to enrich somebody’s life and your own family’s life at the same time. It’s as simple an incredible opportunity.”

First time Fresh Air children are boys and girls, from seven to 12 years old, who live in New York City. Children who are re-invited by host families may continue with The Fresh Air Fund through age 18 and can enjoy extended trips.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit organization, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children since 1877.

For more information about hosting this summer, please call Jodi Cyzick at 540-879-3543 or visit The Fresh Air Fund online at www.freshair.org.