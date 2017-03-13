Harrisonburg Police Investigating Gunshots Fired in Franklin Street Area

03/13/2017 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:



Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is investigating a reported shots fired call.



At approximately 2200 hours Sunday evening police responded to multiple complaints of gunshots being fired in the wooded area between Franklin Street and East Market Street.



HPD responded to the area and immediately set up a perimeter, the area was searched a short time later.



Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) also responded to the scene and provided additional resources and equipment to the investigation.



During the search HPD discovered several shell casing believed to be related to this incident.



At this time no arrests have been made. HPD has cleared the scene and the area has been reopened.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).