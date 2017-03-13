Updated: Trial Over Virginia's 2011 Legislative Boundaries Underway

A trial is underway in Richmond that challenges 11 Virginia state House and Senate voting districts.

The precincts were approved by a Republican-dominated General Assembly. Now a lawsuit claims legislators violated a core duty in drawing the voting map.

OneVirginia2021, a redistricting reform activist group, is behind the lawsuit.

Monday, lawyers for the advocacy organization argued in Richmond Circuit Court for a new standard for how districts are drawn in the commonwealth.

They believe the General Assembly did not follow its own constitutional mandate to form compact districts.

Wyatt Durette, the lead attorney for OneVirginia2021, says while legislators have the authority to use discretion and partisanship, there are still limits.

“That's really what this case is about, to try to persuade the court to enforce the compactness requirement just like it does other constitutional requirements because we're giving it a standard to measure it and that has never been offered in any court anywhere before this case," Durette said.

The defense argues Durette’s reasoning is a stretch, as other court rulings have upheld boundaries of a similar compactness level. They also point to the overwhelming bipartisan support the map saw in 2011.

Judge W. Reilly Marchant will likely decide whether the 11 voting districts need to be redrawn and made more compact, which could shake up future elections.

The trial could run through Thursday, though a ruling from Judge Marchant is not expected until sometime in April.

However, the judge’s ruling is unlikely to affect political races this year as the case is expected to be appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.