Bi-Partisan Group Hosts Discussion on Virginia Gerrymandering

A bi-partisan group in Virginia is bringing voters together in Charlottesville to discuss re-districting. The group OneVirginia2021 wants to reach across party lines to make sure elections are fair for everyone.

Dozens of people came to the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church to learn about gerrymandering. The group wants to make sure voters are choosing their elected officials and not the other way around.

"Gerrymandering simply means that the politicians get to choose their electorate, the people that vote for them, rather than the other way around,” Sharon Baiocco said.

Virginia lawmakers redraw district lines for state House and Senate seats and Congress every decade.

Under the current system, the party in power in Richmond can redraw the lines. That's where OneVirginia 2021 board member Dan Grogan says the problem begins.

“When you look into it the righteous indignation of how wrong it is for politicians to select their voters even down to the position of, if I think you're going to challenge me, because you're doing great stuff on the board of supervisors, and I or my party is drawing the districts, I can draw your house out and put you in the next district,” Gorgan said.

People attending Sunday's event watched a film called “Gerryrigged” to learn ways district lines could be drawn more fairly.

They are spread out in the oddest ways you can imagine. Local communities are separated simply because the population on one side might be one party and the population on the other side might be another and both the Democrats and Republicans have done this in our state," Baiocco said.

As a bipartisan organization, OneVirginia2021's goal is to reach across party lines and change the way Virginia redistricts either through a nonpartisan panel or Constitutional amendment.

“The districts belong to the citizens of Virginia, not to any party or politician,” Gorgan said.

The next census will be taken in 2020 and restricting will happen the next year. Volunteers are having another screening of the "Gerryrigged" at Piedmont Virginia Community College on April 26.