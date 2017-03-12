Commercial Property Owner Writes to City Council to Lower Tax Rate

Commercial property owners in Charlottesville are fighting the city's soaring real estate assessments. They're asking City Council to lower the tax rate to make up for the dramatic increase.

This comes after the 2017 real estate assessments for commercial properties. The increases came as a shock to many property owners, and now they're reaching out to the city to reconsider.

"I knew when i saw all of our tax assessments 'wow, you know that's huge,'" Richard Jones of Management Services Corporation said.

The property management company is feeling the effects of the city's real estate assessments.

"At least two of the properties that we own and manage were 68, 57. I know of other properties that were 198 percent, 200 percent increases," Jones said.

Jones wrote a letter to city councilors asking them to back down from the current proposed tax rate of 95 cents per $100 of assessed value.

"I wrote the letter because I was concerned about the increase that business and commercial property owners were facing with their property assessments," Jones said.

"If the rate went from 95 cents to 93 cents per $100 it's like saving $11 a day. So it's not a huge impact. I think where the impact will be felt is the commercial property owners," realtor Paul Muhlberger said.

Muhlberger says the assessments surprised him.

“It really did but if you unpack the values over the last six, seven, eight years, the city's been pretty consistent," Muhlberger said.

City Councilor Bob Fenwick says the previous assessor was not up to date.

"An assessor who was not assessing up to modern standards so we got a new assessor, apparently he has a new program,” Fenwick said.

He's even feeling the big tax hit.

"My property was not going up and I thought it was because it was and older house. Then about three weeks later, I found out it wasn't 17 percent it was 71 percent," Fenwick said.

Jones says he'll continue to reach out to the city to reconsider the tax rate.

"It affects me personally because I know on the properties that I own that those taxes will come right out of me pocket," Jones said.

There is an assessment appeals process, but the deadline has already passed. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer's proposal to lower the tax rate to 93-cents did not get support from other councilors at a work session last week.