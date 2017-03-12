Virginia-Monmouth Game Moved to 2:30 p.m. Monday

VIRGINIA ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the Virginia-Monmouth baseball game at Davenport Field has been moved to 2:30 p.m. Monday(March 13) because of a forecast for inclement weather.

Fans with tickets for the Tuesday game that cannot attend because of the date change may: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm., or (b) bring their ticket stubs to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival or (c) exchange their ticket for a General Admission ticket to a Virginia men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse, men's soccer, women's soccer, and / or volleyball games within the calendar year based on availability. This exchange can happen through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in advance or at the ticket window of that facility on game day.

Free parking will be available in the University Hall, John Paul Jones and McCue Center lots. All fans in attendance will receive free hot chocolate and coffee (while supplies last).

Broadcast information is still being determined and will be announced later tonight. A link to live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com.

Virginia baseball fans are encouraged to sign up for a text messaging service to stay updated on date and time changes for home games this season. To sign up, text UVABASE to 79516. Standard text messaging rates apply.

Season tickets, 10-game mini-packages, and single-game tickets for the 2017 Virginia baseball season are on sale at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office. Customers may purchase tickets by logging on to VirginiaSports.com, calling (800) 542-UVA1 or by visiting the ticket office in Bryant Hall during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets will also be sold at the Davenport Field ticket windows beginning one hour prior to each home game.