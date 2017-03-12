Hokies Make NCAA Tournament for First Time in a Decade

Virginia Tech is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007, as the Hokies have been selected as the No. 9-seed in the East Region.

Tech will take on No. 8-seed Wisconsin in the first round on Thursday at 9:40 PM in Buffalo.

The Badgers went 25-9 and finished in second place in the Big Ten.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of top-seed Villanova and either Mount St. Mary's or New Orleans on Saturday.

Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams says, "Those are kids that have dreamed their whole life of having this opportunity, and along the path of pushing them further than they are typically willing to be pushed, you're trying to explain, this is why."

Williams went to the NCAA Tournament five times while the coach at Marquette.

UVa is the No. 5-seed in the East Region, which sets up a possible Sweet Sixteen match-up between the 'Hoos and Hokies at Madison Square Garden.

Virginia Tech is in the NCAA tournament for the 9th-time in program history.

The Hokies all-time best showing was an appearance in the Midwest Region Finals back in 1967.

That is the only time they have advanced past the Round of 32.

Tech has a record of 22-10 this season, they they went 10-8 in the ACC.

The Hokies were 3-6 against ranked opponents.