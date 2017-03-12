Virginia Selected as No. 5 Seed in NCAA Tournament East Region

The Virginia basketball team has been selected as the No. 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament East Region.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "This is our fourth year in a row to get in, and you never take it for granted. That's one of the goals at the start of the year, to qualify for this tournament, which is such a big deal. To not have to sweat it out, that's a good thing."

UVa will face No.12-seed UNC-Wilmington in the first round in Orlando on Thursday at 12:40 PM.

The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 4-seed Florida and No. 13-seed East Tennessee in the 2nd round.

UNCW has a record of 29-5 overall this season.

They went 15-3 in the CAA, including two double digit wins against James Madison.

The Seahawks lost by 14 points against Clemson in their only game against ACC competition this year.

Wilmington has won back-to-back tournament championships, which means they have NCAA Tournament experience.

The program is 1-5 all-time in the Big Dance, but they lost by just eight points against Duke as a No. 13-seed last year.

Virginia will have a few young players in key roles getting their first taste of the bright lights.

Freshman guard Kyle Guy says, "The focus level is still going to be there but probably be at a whole other level. I talked with London a little bit today while we were watching the Selection Show, and he said be ready no matter who we play. It doesn't matter who we play, just focus on who is in front of us, so that's sort of the mindset."

Senior point guard London Perrantes adds, "You grow up watching the NCAA Tournament, and you're finally able to play in it. So much energy. So many different feelings as to what is going on. I think once the ball gets tipped, it's just the same. It's just another game of basketball."

UVa is in the Big Dance for the 21st time in program history, and this is the first time the 'Hoos have made the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons since 1981-to-1984.

That 1984 team advanced all the way to the Final Four as a No. 7-seed.

Virginia has a record of 22-10 this season and went 11-7 in the ACC, advancing to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

The Cavaliers were 4-6 against ranked opponents this year.

Two of those wins came against teams ranked in the top five.

Virginia Tech is the No. 9-seed in the East Region, which sets up a possible Sweet Sixteen match-up between the Hokies and the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.