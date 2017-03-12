Waynesboro Police Tracking Down Elusive Fugitive

Waynesboro police are asking for help tracking down a wanted man who's managed to escape capture several times over two-and-a-half years.
Forty-year-old James Terrell is wanted for an assault and battery in Waynesboro back in 2014.
Police say they almost caught him during a drug raid last year. Then last month, he avoided arrest by Augusta County Sheriff's deputies near Crimora.
If you know where police can find Terrell, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.
Media Release from Waynesboro Police Department:
March 12, 2017
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help apprehend an elusive wanted man who has evaded capture for over 2½ years. He is also wanted by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
The hunt for James Mangrum Terrell, 40 years old, started in September 30, 2014 when he assaulted his child’s mother. A misdemeanor warrant for Assault & Batter of a Family Member was issued for his arrest. After several attempts to locate Terrell came up short, the trail for him went cold.
However, on August 25, 2016, a narcotics raid at 92 Briar Rose Lane, a residence near the Augusta County/Waynesboro border, flushed Terrell out of hiding. When SWAT teams converged on the property, Terrell fled on foot.
Although three other individuals were arrested on drug charges, the search for Terrell in a wooded area nearby was unsuccessful even after the use of K-9 search teams and a Virginia State Police helicopter. After that incident, the trail for Terrell again went cold.
On February 3, 2017, deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend Terrell near Crimora but he again escaped but he netted four additional charges.
Presently, Terrell faces the following charges:
Augusta County
? Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug (f)
? Child Endangerment (f)
? Eluding (f)
? Drive on a Suspended License/DUI-Related (m)
Waynesboro
? Assault & Battery of a Family Member (m)
Law enforcement officials consider arresting Terrell as a top priority and are encouraging
citizens with information to come forward to get Terrell in custody.
The attached mugshot of Terrell is from 2013 and is the most current image of him that is
available. He has likely altered his appearance.
He is described as
• White Male
• 5’11
• 190 lbs
• Brown Hair
• Brown Eyes
• Numerous Tattoos on arms, neck and torso
Anyone with information on Terrell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Waynesboro Police
Department at (540) 942-6675; the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or
Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 322-2017. Information given to Crime Stoppers
may be given anonymously. Callers with information that lead to an arrest in this case are
eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.
