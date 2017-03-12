Waynesboro Police Tracking Down Elusive Fugitive

Waynesboro police are asking for help tracking down a wanted man who's managed to escape capture several times over two-and-a-half years.

Forty-year-old James Terrell is wanted for an assault and battery in Waynesboro back in 2014.

Police say they almost caught him during a drug raid last year. Then last month, he avoided arrest by Augusta County Sheriff's deputies near Crimora.

If you know where police can find Terrell, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.