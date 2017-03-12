Church Hosts Conference to Raise Members' Social Consciousness

A Charlottesville church that centers on social justice and activism is encouraging adults and children to advance efforts for racial justice in their communities.

Thomas Jefferson Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church is constantly looking for ways to make its congregation more socially conscious.

The church decided to address a problem it noticed among members.

TJMC invited members from similar churches across Virginia to participate in its “Showing Up: A Racial Justice Conference For Youth and Adults.”

But once everyone got to the event, the facilitators noticed something odd.

“It’s absolutely not for white people, but we have to face the reality of looking around the room and realize that's who is here,” Karen Ransom, the church’s board president, said.

Organizers decided to take a different approach.

“I think for our community, which is predominately white, it's a lot of reaching inside of ourselves and examining what that means. What does it mean to be white in this area? What does our white privilege mean? What are our responsibilities in that?” Ransom said.

The conference was broken into two parts, with the youth groups going through chaplaincy training and adults analyzing power dynamics of activism.

“We believe in creating the world that you want to live in, as you engage in activism...and we're also engaging them in racial justice work,” Lizzy Jean said.

“That's part of chaplaincy, it’s not fixing somebody's problems, but it's helping other people learn how to fix their own problems,” Andreas Rivera said.

“My intention is to learn new skills and be in community and hear those and move forward in this work, this racial justice work,” Ransom said.

Conference participants say they gained the confidence to better engage the community over political and racial differences.

The next course at the church will be Tuesday, March 14. It will focus on giving parents and caretakers skills to raise racially-conscious children.