Albemarle County Police Investigating Shooting, 1 Wounded

shooting scene on Louisa Road shooting scene on Louisa Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County police are investigating a shooting that wounded one man Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 7000 block of Louisa Road.

Albemarle County police say the victim is a man in his 30s. Officers say the victim was alert when he was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center.

Detectives have a suspect detained.

Statement from Albemarle County Police Department:

Around 8:40 tonight, a man was shot in the 7000 block of Louisa Road. (This is on the County line with Louisa, however, we are working the case. I will let you know if that changes.) The victim is in his 30s and was transported to UVa Med Center. His condition is unknown. A suspect has been detained. This is an isolated matter and there is no threat to public safety.

