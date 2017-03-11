Drug Task Force Arrests 2, Seize Marijuana, Heroin, Possibly Fentanyl

Two men are behind bars after a drug bust in Waynesboro.

Twenty-three-year-old Christian Rodriguez and 60-year-old Juan Gonzalez-Almodovar face drug distribution charges.

They were arrested following a drug bust last week by members of the Skyline Drug Task Force.

Police seized marijuana, heroin, and a white powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl.

This raid happened at the same North Commerce Avenue apartment complex where two people died from fentanyl overdoses in January.