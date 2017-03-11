Drug Task Force Arrests 2, Seize Marijuana, Heroin, Possibly Fentanyl

Two men are behind bars after a drug bust in Waynesboro.
Twenty-three-year-old Christian Rodriguez and 60-year-old Juan Gonzalez-Almodovar face drug distribution charges.
They were arrested following a drug bust last week by members of the Skyline Drug Task Force.
Police seized marijuana, heroin, and a white powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl.
This raid happened at the same North Commerce Avenue apartment complex where two people died from fentanyl overdoses in January.
Press Release from Waynesboro Police Department:
The Skyline Drug Task Force, aided by the members of the Waynesboro Police Department, arrested two men on drug charges and seized a considerable amounts of drugs after a raid last Friday at a city apartment complex. This was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation aimed at eradicating the illicit sale of heroin and fentanyl in the area. The address raided was in the same apartment complex where two people died of fentanyl overdoses in January.
On March 3, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM, members of the SDTF and WPD SWAT team, armed with a search warrant raided an apartment in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue. As a result of the search warrant, two men were arrested on drug distribution charges and marijuana, heroin and a white powdery substance that is suspected to be fentanyl was located. Agents charged the men, Christian Rivera Rodriguez, 23 years old of Philadelphia, PA and Juan Ramon Gonzalez-Almodovar, 60 years old of the residence, with Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug with the Intent to Distribute. Both men are being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
Headquartered in Waynesboro, VA, the SDTF is comprised of full-time sworn members of the Virginia State Police, Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Waynesboro Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Staunton Police Department. The Task Force is also partnered with members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).