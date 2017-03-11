EdTech Hosts Summit at CHS on Improving Virginia's Education

A partnership between Google and Apple is working to improve education in schools across the country, in Virginia.

The EdTech team is a group of technology specialists. The team is holding its Virginia summit at Charlottesville High School this weekend.

It brings together teachers, administrators, and coaches to learn how to improve their classrooms.

“It's really along the lines of providing a meaningful, what I like to call 'professional learning experience' and the beauty of these events are that you can kind of customize what your needs are and be able to identify high quality sessions and content that will help you as far as your own growth,” EdTech member Ken Shelton said.

Educators are taking part in workshops on professional development, new classroom technology, and digital literacy during the two-day conference.