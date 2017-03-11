At Rally, Anti-Pipeliners Say They're Growing Tired of Protesting

Protesters in Charlottesville say they're growing tired of the back-and-forth fight with Dominion to stop the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Dozens of demonstrators took over the Downtown Mall Saturday afternoon to voice their opposition to the proposed natural gas pipeline through central Virginia, and others like it around the country.

"There's so many things actually that can be said about today," environmental activist Robert Walters said.

Walters is one of many people protesting the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

“We are continuously trying to send a message to those who are in control … we keep trying and trying,” Walters said.

Paul Wilson is pastor of Union Hill Baptist Church in Buckingham County. It sits close to a proposed compressor station for the pipeline.

"Of course I'm tired. Yes, because it's almost getting to be a 40 hour week of just dealing with this pipeline, dealing with this compressor station," Wilson said.

"I've got two properties that are directly in the bulls eye of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline," Richard Averitt said.

Those who continue to protest the natural gas pipeline say they want to reach a resolution but refuse to back down.

"If we can't win there, the only way this ends is if they take my family off my land in handcuffs before they cut the first tree," Averitt said.

NBC29 spoke with Dominion ahead of Saturday's protest. The energy company says it's always listening to the public.

"Of course we respect people's rights to reflect those views but that doesn't mean they reflect the views of the entire community," spokesman Aaron Ruby said.

"Even the opponents of the pipeline cannot deny that this pipeline is going to provide clean electricity to millions of Virginians," Ruby said.

Opponents of the pipeline all seem to agree that the fighting has become a "dragon-sized" problem.

"It's time that we just learn to stop and listen to each other. That's part of what's not going on right now," Walters said.

Protesters say they're actively looking for ways to continue the pipeline fight on a national level as well.