Charlottesville Hosts Belmont Bridge 'Mobility Summit' to Share Ideas

Commuters and neighbors are weighing in on the future of Charlottesville's crumbling Belmont Bridge.

The bridge "Mobility Summit" was held at the Sprint Pavilion Saturday.

Demonstrations and displays of potential ideas for the replacement bridge were presented for the public to view.

People were able to ask questions of city officials and place sticky notes explaining ways they would like to see the bridge develop.

"We need to get the thoughts of the community and individuals who live in this community and use the Belmont Bridge. We want to know what they think so that it can be incorporated into the design," Alexander Ikefuna of the city of Charlottesville said.

The next public meetings are coming up on April 17 and 19 to discuss planning conflicts and solutions.