Tandem Friends Hosts Diversity Summit in Light of Anthem Protests

Students at Tandem-Friends School in Albemarle County are turning a controversy over a National Anthem protest into a conversation about diversity and social justice.

The Diversity Summit was created after there was conflict between two schools last fall. The summit brought together students from all over Virginia to talk about social issues and what it means to be an American.

“There’s a line from Ralph Waldo Emerson, who said, 'your goodness must have an edge to it, else it is none.’ And I think the edge to your goodness is what I hope the kids understand,” John Howard, TFS co-founder, said.

Howard supports the stance his school took last fall that led to the creation of its first diversity summit.

“Our girls varsity volleyball team was protesting the National anthem and this kind of sparked up a disagreement between a couple schools in our division, so instead of lashing out at each other we decided to hold a summit,” TFS senior Aslan Urushanov said.

The team forfeited a game to Randolph-Macon Academy because the school refused to play Tandem after hearing players would kneel for the National Anthem.

The summit's keynote speaker, Brian Corley, is using that incident to spark a deeper conversation

“We'll talk a little bit about conscious and unconscious bias, we'll talk a little bit about what it means to be American, we'll talk about what it means to have these intercultural relations across lines of differences and hopefully develop some tools on how to interact in that way,” Corley said.

Students broke into workshops to look deeper into ideas of social justice, diversity, and activism. At the end of the day, TFS wanted people to leave with a new perspective.

“I want people to find their humanity and find humanity in others and essentially develop empathy,” Corley said.

“I hope that we can, not just coexist but actually work together on certain issue and talk because the whole point is to get people talking. Discussions are the most important part of change,” Urushanov said.

Randolph-Macon Academy originally agreed to have a group of students attend the summit, but the dean was unable to drive the group down due to a personal emergency.