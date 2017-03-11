Police Investigating I-81 Crash that Left 1 Dead

One person is dead in a crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Press Release from Virginia State Police:

At 9:50 p.m., Friday (March 10), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 at the 219 mile marker in Augusta County. A box truck and another vehicle collided in the southbound lanes.

There is one confirmed fatality. State police are still in the process of notifying that individual’s next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.