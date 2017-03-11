Police Arrest Fishersville Shooting, Robbery Suspects in Kentucky

The two suspects wanted for a robbery and shooting in Augusta County are behind bars in Kentucky.

Police in Montgomery County there arrested Amanda Johnson and Kevin Davis earlier Saturday.

Authorities say the two stole a pick-up truck from a gas station and led police on a 60-mile pursuit through four counties before being taken into custody.

They're accused of robbing and shooting a man on Desper Hollow Road near Fishersville Monday night.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says it's not known whether Johnson and Davis will be returned to face charges here.