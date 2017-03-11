Police Arrest Fishersville Shooting, Robbery Suspects in Kentucky

Amanda Johnson and Kevin Davis AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The two suspects wanted for a robbery and shooting in Augusta County are behind bars in Kentucky.
Police in Montgomery County there arrested Amanda Johnson and Kevin Davis earlier Saturday.
Authorities say the two stole a pick-up truck from a gas station and led police on a 60-mile pursuit through four counties before being taken into custody.
They're accused of robbing and shooting a man on Desper Hollow Road near Fishersville Monday night.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says it's not known whether Johnson and Davis will be returned to face charges here.
Press Release from Augusta County Sheriff's Office:
According to information received by our agency, Davis falsified his identity at the time of apprehension. Authorities were ultimately able to confirm his true identity.
Both subjects are being held at the Regional Jail in KY. As of this writing we don’t know what charges they face there, nor do we know when they will return to the Commonwealth to face charges here.
Anyone with information about the ongoing robbery and shooting investigation in Augusta County is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 322-2017.