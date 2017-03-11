BC Beats UVa Softball 10-3 in Rubber Match to Clinch ACC Series

The UVa softball team lost 10-3 to Boston College in a game three rubber match from The Park Saturday.

Virginia took a 3-2 lead after the first inning.

Iyana Hughes would score Katie Park and Ashlee Davis on a double to left-center field to tie the game 2-2.

Two batters later Erika Osherow would ground out to the pitcher allowing Hughes to score from third and give the Cavaliers a 3-2 lead.

However, that would be Virginia's last run of the game.

Eagles pitcher Jessica Dreswick would go six innings, allowing just six hits and three runs for the game.

Boston College grabbed the lead in the fourth inning.

With the game tied 3-3, Allyson Moore would hit a double off the wall in center field as the Eagles went up 5-3.

Boston College scored five runs in the third to take a 7-3 lead midway through the fourth.

The Eagles would go on to win the game 10-3.

Virginia is back in action on Wednesday when it takes on JMU as part of a five game road trip.