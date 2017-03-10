Mayor Signer Proposes Real Estate Tax Rate Reduction

Mayor Mike Signer has proposed lowering the city’s real estate property tax rate, but other City Councilors are not on board yet.

His plan is lower the rate to 93 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value from 95 cents.

Attorney Jim Summers has owned a building on Park Street for about 20 years, and says his assessed value has never increased as much as this year, which is 26 percent.

“My first reaction was, this is an unrealistic price,” Summers said.

That assessment hike means he's also on the hook for thousands of dollars more in taxes this year, which will impact the other lawyers who rent space in this building.

“People who rent office buildings are going to have to pay higher rents,” Summers said.

Summers is not the only owner whose assessments went up this year, the average increase is 30 percent, but some owners saw 60 and 70 percent hikes.

“I believe that it was valid on the merits, we have an independent assessors office, but it'll still come as quite a shock to many property owners in the area,” Signer said.

At Thursday's budget work session, Signer proposed reducing the real estate property tax rate to offset the increase.

“It's a modest belt tightening measure but I think it would send an important message to the public,” Signer said.

But other councilors are not on board, both because the tax rate was already announced, and because the city needs the extra revenue to pay for improvements and services.

“We're moving now into the process of fine-tuning the budget so it would take a lot of work to go back and re-do that,” City Councilor Kristin Szakos said.

Szakos, along with Councilor Kathy Galvin, both say while they're sympathetic to the business owners' concerns, the increase was overdue.

“The one comfort is that they probably should have been paying it in previous years but we were under-assessing, so now it's sort of come around,” Szakos said.

Signer will need two more votes to successfully change the tax rate. There will be a public hearing where the public can weigh in next week.