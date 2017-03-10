ACPS Making Big Progress in County-Wide Internet Access Initiative

Albemarle County Public Schools is making some major progress in its plans to provide internet access for students county-wide. The hope now is to have everything complete by 2020.

The first part of the initiative involves thousands of feet of fiber optic cable being laid across the county. The second will be the installation of LTE antennas.

County schools say students need this connectivity at home now to be more successful in the classroom.

"Having them 'one-to-one' has been a game-changer," Beth Costa at Henley Middle School said.

The school has been working with laptops for two years now but many students struggle to get homework done without Wi-Fi in their homes.

"Groups are missing critical people who are collaborating with them and they can't get their work done in the same way at the same time as their peers," Costa said. "They can't access teacher assignments. They can't access their assignments."

"What we want to be able to do is have an ubiquitous computing environment for our students so that as they translate from home to school or school to home, there's no differential between their connectivity," Vince Scheivert, Chief Information Officer.

ACPS is now on a mission to give the nearly 14,000 students in the division access to internet at home, for free.

"So there are two pieces to the puzzle. There's the base station that we'll be putting schools and on larger towers and then there are outdoor receiving units that will be able to provide to houses,” Scheivert said.

Scheivert says the work will take a couple years.

"We anticipate to be able to have about 90 to 95 percent of the geographic area of the county covered by the year 2020," Scheivert said.

In the meantime, students and teachers at Henley will continue to get classwork done by whatever means necessary.

"They might decide they need a pencil, they might decide they need a computer and so whatever it is they need, then we want them to have it," Scheivert said.

The Albemarle School Board hopes to see to see 130,000 feet of fiber optic cable across the county by 2018.