Press Release from Buckingham Co. Sheriff's Office:

Buckingham County Sheriff William G. Kidd, Jr. is issuing a warning concerning a scam that has claimed some area victims in the last couple of weeks. The caller will pretend to be a friend or family member that you haven't seen in a while and will claim to be in trouble with the law. The caller will then request a substantial amount of money that is required to post bail. In some cases they will put another party on the phone to pretend to be an arresting officer to re-state the amount needed. You will then be instructed to go to an area store to purchase what is called a green dot card or a gift card and call the scammers back and read him the numbers from the card. The moment you read these numbers to the scammers, they have effectively stolen your money. This is not a new scam, but apparently it has been successfully resurrected. Please remember when someone asks you to pay for items, services or fines using this type of payment, you are more than likely dealing with a criminal.